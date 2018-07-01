Mizzou Has Record-Breaking Cotton Bowl Resume

DALLAS - Friday's Oklahoma State-Missouri matchup at AT&T Stadium will be the Tigers' third trip to the Cotton bowl, and even though the previous two were separated by more than half a century they have many similarities.

Many Tiger fans will remember Missouri's last berth in the storied bowl game in 2008. The Tigers beat the University of Arkansas Razorbacks behind a stellar rushing performance by MU running back Tony Temple. Temple rushed for a Cotton Bowl record 281 yards and four touchdowns. His four trips to the end-zone tied the record for most touchdowns in a Cotton Bowl by a player of any position.

You have to go a little further back for the tigers' other Cotton Bowl game. MU faced off against the University of Texas in 1946. Mizzou would end up losing to the Longhorns, 40-27, but it was another record-breaking appearance for Mizzou. The Tigers set three Cotton Bowl records: most yards rushing (408), most first downs (22), and most total yards gained (514). Texas and Missouri also combined to set the record for most yards in a Cotton Bowl (950).