Mizzou heads to SEC Media Days

HOOVER - The Mizzou Tigers will take the stand Monday morning at SEC Media Days.

Joining head coach Barry Odom in representing Mizzou in Hoover, AL are QB Kelly Bryant, LB Cale Garrett and DB DeMarkus Acy.

The Tigers are the first team to appear before the media at the event that goes on throughout the week.

Last season, Mizzou finished with an 8-5 record and a loss to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl.

They kick off the 2019 season in Wyoming on August 31.