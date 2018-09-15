Mizzou Hires Frank Haith as Men's Basketball Coach

COLUMBIA - Monday the University of Missouri named Frank Haith as the 17th men's basketball coach in school history. Haith previously coached at the University of Miami between 2004 and 2011. The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved Haith's contract for $1.5 million guaranteed salary for five years plus $100,000 in deferred annual compensation.

"I'm honored to be named the new head coach at the University of Missouri. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for this university and this program," Haith said. "The support of the students and administration is second-to-none and the tradition is outstanding."

Prior to his time at Miami, Haith was as an assistant coach at Big XII schools Texas and Texas A&M. While with Texas he was named the 2004 National Recruiter of the Year by Rivals.com. Alden said that Haith's reputation as a recruiter was a selling point.

"We're very pleased to have such a well-rounded and respected man lead our basketball program into the future," Mike Alden, MU Director of Athletics, said. "Frank has demonstrated throughout his career that he fits the criteria we were looking for."

Alden addressed the media for more than 30 minutes late Monday night to explain the hiring. He said Haith has always been there as a candidate for the job.

Alden cited Haith's committment to academics, strong recruiting ability and work ethic as reasons for hiring him.

"We wanted someone that wanted to be at Mizzou," Alden said. "In the state of Missouri, be a Missourian person, be part of our team and our entire state, and be at Mizzou. Frank Haith, Pam his wife, their family, they are committed to that, they're excited about moving to our community, and raising their family, and developing not only our basketball program but our entire team and their family right here in the state of Missouri."

Alden said Haith can be more successful at Missouri than he was at Miami because of facilities, resources and basketball support at Mizzou--something that did not exist at Miami.

""We have resources that allow us to be competitive in the highest levels," Alden said. "That isn't always the case, and I don't think that was necessarily the case for Frank. And when he comes here, to have access to that with his skill set, we believe that he's going to win at a very high level at our institiution."

Haith has spent 23 years as either an assistant or a head coach. He was runner up for the 2008 ACC Coach of the Year award and a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award in 2005. As a head coach he has amassed a record of 129-101 with a 43-69 record in ACC conference play. During his time at Miami he graduated 21 of 22 players.