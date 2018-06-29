Mizzou Hoops Exhibition Opener

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Hoops played its exhibition opener Monday night, and Northwest Missouri State playing the part of the sacrificial lamb. The Tigers played without suspended senior guard Michael Dixon.

Earnest Ross had six threes and a new career-high 22 points. Laurence Bowers made his return to the court after a knee injury sidelined him. He finished the night with 14 points. Highlight of the night? Keion Bell throws it down for a monstrous dunk. Mizzou cruises, 91-58.