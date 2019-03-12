Mizzou hoops preparing for busy week

Mizzou bests Kentucky in overtime Sophie Cunningham celebrates during the second half of Friday's SEC Tournament quarterfinal victory against Kentucky in Greenville, South Carolina. Source: Richard Shiro/AP Photo It was a thriller in South Carolina on Friday afternoon as Missouri beat Kentucky 70-68 in overtime in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal. The win propelled Mizzou to its first SEC Tournament semifinal birth in program history.

Sophie Cunningham lead the Tigers once again, pouring in 29 points in the victory. Cunningham also scored what proved to be the game-winner, laying the ball in with 55 seconds left in overtime. The Tigers had the lead for over 36 minutes of the game.

Mizzou shot 48.9 percent for the game, but turned the ball over 26 times. However, the Tiger defense held Kentucky to just 26 percent shooting from the field, making up for the offensive miscues. Tigers top Gators in tournament opener

Missouri's Cierra Porter drives in for a layup during Thursday's SEC Tournament game against Florida. Source: Richard Shiro/AP Photo Missouri's Cierra Porter drives in for a layup during Thursday's SEC Tournament game against Florida. Source: Richard Shiro/AP Photo Mizzou dominated Florida 87-56 in its first game of the SEC Tournament. With the win, the Tigers avenged their worst conference loss of this season, as Florida finishes the season just 8-23.

Junior guard Amber Smith scored a game-high 18 point for the Tigers and grabbed nine rebounds. Funda Nakkasoglu lead the Gators with 14 points.

It was an overwhelming offensive performance for Missouri as all 12 healthy players scored against the Gators. Redshirt junior forward Hannah Schuchts scored 16 points and redshirt freshman guard Haley Troup added 10. NEXT WEEK PREVIEW: NCAA Tournament time for Mizzou

Sophie Cunningham and the Missouri Tigers await their seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be released on Monday. Source: Qinghui Kong/Missourian Sophie Cunningham and the Missouri Tigers await their seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be released on Monday. Source: Qinghui Kong/Missourian Mizzou has had some impressive wins this season. Mississippi State and Tennessee were both ranked in the top 10 when they fell to the Tigers, and Missouri also downed No. 21 West Virginia. The SEC Tournament run boosts the team’s resume as well.

Missouri has also suffered several disappointing losses this season, meaning the Tigers likely will not host games in the tournament, but there’s always a chance, especially with the quality wins they have on their resume.

As of Saturday, ESPN’s Charlie Creme had Missouri as a No. 5 seed. Creme predicts the Tigers would play the winner of the Ivy League tournament in the first round of the Ames, Iowa regional. If that happens, the Tigers will play as a No. 5 seed for the second consecutive year.

Mizzou officially retired John Brown's No. 50 during halftime of Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Mizzou officially retired John Brown's No. 50 during halftime of Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Brown's No. 50 heads to the rafters. During halftime of Saturday's game against Ole Miss, Mizzou held a jersey retirement ceremony for No. 50, John Brown.

Brown played at Mizzou from 1969-1973 and retired as the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,421 points. His record would later be broken by Derrick Chievous, whose jersey was also retired earlier this season. Several Tigers earn postseason honors

Freshman guard Akira Levy was one of three Mizzou players to earn All-SEC honors last Tuesday. Source: Twitter: @MizzouWBB Freshman guard Akira Levy was one of three Mizzou players to earn All-SEC honors last Tuesday. Source: Twitter: @MizzouWBB Several All-SEC women’s basketball honors were awarded to Mizzou players last Tuesday morning.

Sophie Cunningham was named First Team All-SEC for the third consecutive season.

Akira Levy earned SEC All-Freshman team honors.

Cierra Porter was named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year. Trivia Question: In Missouri program history, who holds the freshman record for made three-pointers in a season?



Torrence Watson broke the record on Saturday afternoon. The freshman has hit 47 shots from deep this year.