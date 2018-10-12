Mizzou Hoops Signee Jakeenan Gant Named Georgia Mr. Basketball

COLUMBIA - Mizzou men's basketball signee Jakeenan Gant (Springfield, Ga. /Effingham County High School) was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Georgia Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward, averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.8 assists for Effingham County this season. The Effingham County Rebels finished the year 20-10 and advanced to the second round of the Georgia Class AAAAA state playoffs.

Gant's honor comes in a talent-rich state, where 14 players are currently ranked among the Rivals Top 150 nationally in the 2014 and 2015 recruiting classes.

"I'm so excited for Jakeenan and his family," Mizzou Head Coach Frank Haith said. "He had a great senior season, led his team back to the state playoffs, and has really developed his overall game throughout the year. We are all excited to have him and Namon Wright (Los Angeles / Pacific Hills) join our family next season."

After shooting 35 percent from behind the arc, Gant's scoring numbers and perimeter ability will help bolster the Tigers rotation in 2014-15. Gant also excelled in his defensive game down the stretch, averaging 11.5 blocks in two playoff contests.

Last season, Gant was named the Georgia Class AAAAA Player of the Year after averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and nearly four blocked shots per game.

Mizzou basketball returns to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena.