Mizzou Hoops signs new junior college All-American

COLUMBIA - Mizzou basketball added a new face to its 2016 recruiting class in the form of junior college standout Jordan Geist. Head coach Kim Anderson announced the signing of the 6-foot, 3-inch point guard from Texas on Monday.

Geist played last season with Ranger College in Ranger, Texas, and earned NJCAA All-American recognition, leading the Rangers to a top four finish at the 2016 NJCAA Division I National Championship. Geist averaged 15.1 points per game and shot 45.6 percent from the field in his freshman season.

"Jordan Geist has a winner's mentality on and off the court," Anderson said in a press conference Monday. "His ability to be another trustworthy ball handler and relentless defender for Mizzou Basketball is very important to us. Jordan is a savvy player who immediately brings solid experience and leadership to our squad. We're excited to have Jordan and his family become a part of our program."

Geist helped the Rangers finish the 2015-16 season with an impressive 35-3 record. His versatility offensively and work ethic defensively add to an increasingly more intriguing recruiting class for the Tigers.

"The atmosphere and culture surrounding Mizzou's program is very exciting to me," Geist said. "Coach Anderson and his staff treated me so well on my visit. That made me excited to be a part of the program. Playing in a great conference was also important to me. The SEC has great competition and has tough programs to play against. And I'll be getting great coaching from the Mizzou coaches. I know they'll prepare us the right way."

Prior to his successful stint in the junior college ranks, Geist was named one of the best Indiana Class 4A players. His 17 points per game in his senior season in high school propelled Homestead High School to an Indiana state championship.

"Mizzou fans will see toughness from me," Geist said. "I'm out there to win and give everything I have for Mizzou Basketball. I think the little things are the most important parts of basketball."

Geist will join Frankie Hughes, Willie Jackson, Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith as the current 2016 recruiting class for Anderson's squad.