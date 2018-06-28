Mizzou Hoops Twins Stick Together

COLUMBIA - Twin sisters Maddie and Morgan Stock have played basketball together since they were in second grade, but that doesn't mean they have always enjoyed it.

Maddie Stock said the sisters used to play one-on-one games until they got out of hand.

"We'd never really finish them because it would just get so intense," she said. "So somebody would get mad at the other person, and so we weren't even allowed to have one-on-one games anymore."

As the two matured, the sibling rivalry turned into a beneficial form of competition.

"As we got older and stuff, it grew a little bit more but it wasn't horrible competitiveness," Morgan Stock said. "It was good competitiveness that made us better."

The Stocks even became good enough to play at the collegiate level, but the girls had one rule for recruiters.

"We were a package deal. We knew that going in from the beginning since we started playing together. We knew that we wanted to always play together," Morgan Stock said.

"There were some schools that wanted her, some that wanted me, and we were just like 'sorry, we're together,'" Maddie Stock said.

When Missouri Head Coach Robin Pingeton sought after the girls, she already knew what she was getting in to.

"We knew from the start they would be a package deal, and we wouldn't want it any other way," Pingeton said.

That was all the twins needed to hear.

"Coach P. was perfect for us, recruited both of us together," Maddie Stock said.

Now the girls are in their sophomore seasons at Mizzou, still playing basketball just like the old days.