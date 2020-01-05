Mizzou Hosts Columbia Orthopedic Group Mizzou Intercollegiate

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's golf team will host the fifth annual Columbia Orthopedic Group Mizzou Intercollegiate beginning on Monday, April 9 at 7 a.m. Held at The Club at Old Hawthorne, the tournament will consist of 54 holes, with 36 holes played on Monday followed by 18 holes played on Tuesday, April 10.

The tournament field will consist of 15 teams. Austin Peay, Belmont, Binghamton, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa State, IUPUI, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Oral Roberts, Purdue, South Dakota State and Wisconsin will join the Tigers in the competition.

At last year's tournament, Mizzou took home the trophy scoring 301-299-300-900 through three rounds. Then a sophomore, Jace Long earned the individual title, finishing with scores of 71-71-74 over three rounds.