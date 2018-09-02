Mizzou Idol Rocks Missouri Theater

COLUMBIA - Mizzou students sang at the fourth annual Mizzou Idol at Missouri Theater on South Ninth Street Friday night.

The show attracted a full house with 1,200 people in attendance.

Ten semi-finalists competed for the title, with one of three wild cards making it into the semi-finals. Audience members texted their votes after each performance. Three judges narrowed the eleven singers down to six and the audience chose Marrissanne Lewis-Thompson as the winner. She earned a chance to sing at an MU athletic event.

Joey Greenstein, Director of Student Activities, was pleased with the event's popularity. "We have great talent at Mizzou. I'm excited for so many people to see that," said Greenstein.

During transitions, Comedy War performers entertained the crowd with improv sketch comedy.

The Missouri Student Association, Department of Student Activities, Graduate Professional Council, College Music Committee and Residential Hall Association sponsored the free event.