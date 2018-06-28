Mizzou Inks Deal with Kansas City Radio

COLUMBIA - Kansas City's KMBZ 98.1 FM and KMBZ 980 AM will be the radio broadcast partners for Mizzou Football and Mizzou Men's Basketball.

The stations will carry Tiger Talk coaches' shows along with the Tiger Update, a Mizzou daily report, as part of the agreement. For the first time, Mizzou will be heard on an FM dial.

Athletic Director Mike Alden stated in a Mizzou Athletics press release that MU is "a premium program in college athletics" and that deal is "good business."