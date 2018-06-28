Mizzou Inks Deal with Kansas City Radio

6 years 10 months 1 day ago Friday, August 26 2011 Aug 26, 2011 Friday, August 26, 2011 4:27:06 PM CDT August 26, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Peter Terpstra

COLUMBIA - Kansas City's KMBZ 98.1 FM and KMBZ 980 AM will be the radio broadcast partners for Mizzou Football and Mizzou Men's Basketball.

The stations will carry Tiger Talk coaches' shows along with the Tiger Update, a Mizzou daily report, as part of the agreement. For the first time, Mizzou will be heard on an FM dial.

Athletic Director Mike Alden stated in a Mizzou Athletics press release that MU is "a premium program in college athletics" and that deal is "good business."

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
10am 75°
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°