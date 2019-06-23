Mizzou javelin takes first and second in USATF U20 Outdoor Championship

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - Mizzou javelin throwers Ava Curry and Skylar Ciccolini take first and second place in the 2019 USA Track and Field U2 Outdoor Championship Friday night.

Currently wrapping up her freshman season, Curry won the Women's Javelin Throw with 48.9 meters. Ciccolini, an incoming Tiger, placed second throwing 48.15 meters.

Both athletes qualified for the Pan-American Junior Championship in San José, Costa Rica in July.

Curry qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in May. She also posted the No. 3 javelin mark in Mizzou Track and Field history, throwing 50.74m/166-6m.

Ciccolini will officially join the Tigers in the upcoming 2019-2020 season as a freshman. She was the 2019 Pennsylvania State Champion and New Balance National Champion in the javelin.

Two other freshmen will also compete Saturday afternoon in Florida. Arianna Fisher will compete in Women's Triple Jump at 1 p.m. CT. Emily Offenheiser will compete in Woman's Discus at 3:15 p.m. CT.