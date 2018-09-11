Mizzou, Kansas State announce home-and-home series

COLUMBIA - Former conference rivals Missouri and Kansas State will play a home-and-home football series during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Missouri travels Manhattan, Kansas, Sept. 10, 2022, for its first game with the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium since 2011, Mizzou Athletics said Thursday.

Kansas State returns to Columbia on Sept. 16, 2023.

Missouri and Kansas State are former members of the Missouri Valley, Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 conferences.

"Mizzou-K-State renews a great natural rivalry between two schools that are less than 250 miles apart," said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. "We are excited about the opportunity to resume this long-time series and believe this will be a great series for our fans."

The teams have met 97 times with Missouri holding a 60-32-5 series advantage.

Mizzou has won five of the last six meetings between the teams.

The teams first played in 1909.