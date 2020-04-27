Mizzou lands a graduate transfer

COLUMBIA - A graduate transfer from the University of Hawaii committed to Missouri basketball on Sunday.

Drew Buggs announced his commitment on Twitter, saying it was time for the "next chapter."

The 6'3 point guard was the all-time leader in assists at the University of Hawaii. He also led the Big West Conference in assists in each of the last two seasons.

The transfer averaged nine points per game and five assists and five rebounds last season.

Buggs will be eligible to play for the Tigers next season with one year of eligibility remaining.

He chose Mizzou over Iowa State and Loyola Marymount.