Mizzou Lands Two on USA Men's Wheelchair Basketball Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Two members of the Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team have landed on the 2014 USA Men's Wheelchair Basketball 16-man roster. Carter Arey and John Gilbert, who were both part of the 2013 team, made the cut following four days of tryouts this past week at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado.

"We had a lot of great individual players, but in choosing this team, chemistry was the deciding factor," said head coach Ron Lykins, who is also in charge of the team at the University of Missouri. "We want guys who can play a role, are willing step up to help the team in any way they can, and guys who will always put the team first. We feel that we have the best chance for success with these sixteen players together."

The team of 16 will be cut down to the 12 players that will represent Team USA in the 2014 World Championships in Incheon, South Korea this July. The team will have four training camps throughout the next couple of months, leading up to the final cut which will be made following the training camp in May.