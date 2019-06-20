Mizzou lands Utah State transfer

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou women's basketball team has landed transfer Shannon Dufficy.

Dufficy, a native of Australia, played her previous three seasons at Utah State.

The 6'2 wing was named an All-Mountain West Conference performer as a junior last season. She averaged 16 points per game and 10 rebounds per game last season, recording 19 double-doubles.

Dufficy will sit out a year and will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Tigers.