Mizzou LB Ebner Questionable for Georgia Game

5 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Monday, September 03 2012 Sep 3, 2012 Monday, September 03, 2012 3:12:00 PM CDT September 03, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri linebacker Will Ebner and guard Jack Meiners are questionable with injuries for the SEC opener against No. 6 Georgia Saturday night.

Ebner has a stinger from the opening victory over Southeastern Louisiana. Coach Gary Pinkel said after the game that he hoped to get Ebner back.

Meiners, a senior, missed the opener with a knee injury. Meiners made seven starts last year.

Max Copeland, a former walk-on, made his first career start in place of Meiners in the opener.

 

