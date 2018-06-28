Mizzou Legend Norris Stevenson Passes Away

ST. LOUIS -- Former Tiger great Norris Stevenson passed away early Saturday morning in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Stevenson was a football letterman at Mizzou from 1958-60 and was a 2001 inductee into the MU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Service and memorial information is not yet known, but will be sent out when finalized.

Head Coach Gary Pinkel released the following statement: "The Mizzou family lost a great, great man in Norris Stevenson. I had such a tremendous respect for everything he accomplished, and how he carried himself, he was such a good man. I fully believe that he played a huge role in helping us get back on track in St. Louis, in terms of the perception of our program and what we're about. He loved Mizzou, that was very clear to me, and we're all very sad to have lost Norris. He'll be remembered around here as a very important figure in our history."