Mizzou Looks to Fill QB Role

7 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 14 2011 Apr 14, 2011 Thursday, April 14, 2011 4:26:00 PM CDT April 14, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The Missouri Tigers enter Saturday's spring game having won 40 games over the last four seasons for the first time in school history.

The Tigers, however need to replace a likely first round NFL draft pick at the quarterback position.

Most draft experts have two-year starter Blaine Gabbert going early in the first round of this year's draft after compiling 6,822 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with just 18 interceptions.

With Gabbert's departure, coach Gary Pinkel has announced an open competition for the starting quarterback job that has narrowed down to sophomore James Franklin and redshirt freshman Tyler Gabbert, who happens to be Blaine Gabbert's younger brother.

