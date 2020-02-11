Mizzou looks to knock off No. 25 LSU

By: The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 25 LSU looks to give Missouri its 10th straight loss against ranked opponents.

Missouri's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies 62-58 on Feb. 13, 2018.

LSU has dropped to No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Vanderbilt and Auburn last week.

Missouri's Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Mitchell Smith have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that number has fallen to 26 percent over the last five games.

D. Smith has connected on 30.9 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 17 over the last five games. He's also converted 90.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

Missouri is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 60 points, 11-3 when scoring at least 60 and 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points.

Mizzou is also 6-12 when scoring any fewer than 75.

LSU is rated 11th in the country in scoring averaging 80.7 points per game this year.

Missouri has only averaged 66 points per game, which ranks 261st.