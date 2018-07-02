Mizzou Loses Super Regional

Added catcher J.C. Field, "It was a very successful season, in my view. The camaraderie, the ups and downs we've gone through, it just shows the character of the team."

The Tigers made a strong statement nationally in their 4th straight regional appearance and their first NCAA Super Regional.

"I think we've gained a lot of respect in the last 4 years," said Jamison. "I think, when people think of the MU baseball program, they think of an accredited program, one of the better programs. But we've got a ways to go. Look at Cal State."

It was also the first time Major League Baseball drafted six Tigers, one of them in the 1st round.