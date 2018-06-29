Mizzou loses tenth straight to Ole Miss

1 year 5 months 5 days ago Saturday, January 21 2017 Jan 21, 2017 Saturday, January 21, 2017 5:04:00 PM CST January 21, 2017 in Sports
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Mizzou basketball lost their tenth consecutive game Saturday, falling to Ole Miss 75-71.

Forward Kevin Puryear scored a career and game -high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds while both sophomore guard Terrence Phillips and senior forward Russel Woods tallied double-doubles for the Tigers (5-13, 0-6).

Mizzou came in to the game as the worst three point shooting team in the nation by percentage but hit 44 percent of their shots from deep.

However, it wasn't enough. The Rebels (12-7, 3-4) were paced by forward Sebastian Saiz who scored a team-high 19 points and recorded a double-double of his own. Saiz is the only player in the SEC averaging a double-double for the season. Sophomore Terence Davis added 19 points and 11 rebounds as well.

The Rebels were sparked by the return of Deandre Burnett. The Miami transfer returned to the court following a two game absence to deal with an ankle injury. He scored 14 points and dished out three assist.

The Tigers trailed late in the second half when sophomore guard Cullen Vanleer made a three point basket while getting fouled to cut the Tiger deficit to 73-71 with six seconds left.

He went on to miss the foul shot which forced Mizzou to foul, putting Ole Miss on the free throw stipe where they would hit both and put the game out of reach. Foul shots were the big difference in the game as the Tigers only made six of their 17 tries while the Rebels hit 17 of their 23.

The Tigers will look to end their losing streak Jan. 25 in Starkville against Mississippi State.

