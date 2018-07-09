Mizzou Medical School Partners With KC High School

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri medical school is teaming up with a Kansas City high school in a bid to boost minority enrollment in health care and science.

The medical school hopes its partnership with the national Cristo Rey network will broaden the educational opportunities available to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Cristo Rey group consists of 24 Catholic college preparatory high schools across the country, including Kansas City.

The effort builds on a program started in 2008 that brings Cristo Rey students from Kansas City to Columbia for several days each summer as part of an annual health professions summit. That program will now expand to include students from other Cristo Rey schools.

The university is one of nine higher education institutions teaming up with the national Cristo Rey network.