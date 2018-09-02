Mizzou Men and Women Ranked Nationally

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri men's swimming and diving team is ranked 14th nationally in the December 4 College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) team rankings. It ties Mizzou's highest ranking in program history.

The Tiger men are coming off a title in the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. During the three-day event, the Tigers posted two individual and one relay NCAA `A' qualifying time, as well as eight program records.

Over the course of the season, Missouri holds a 3-1 overall record and a 1-1 mark in Southeastern Conference action. The Tigers' only loss was a narrow 151-147 defeat to then-No. 10 Georgia on Nov. 9.

The Missouri women's swimming and diving team is ranked 20th nationally in the December 4 College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) team rankings.

The Tiger women are also coming off a title in the Mizzou Invite. During the three-day event, the Tigers posted one individual and two relay NCAA 'A' qualifying times, a multitude of NCAA 'B' times and won 15 of 20 events during the Invite.

Mizzou's divers return to action on January 5, 2013 at the Tennessee Diving Invite. The full squad will next compete in an Southeastern Conference dual at Alabama on January 12, 2013.