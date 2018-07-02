Mizzou Men Back in Cross Country National Rankings

COLUMBIA -- For the second time this season, the Mizzou Men's Cross Country squad has broken into the National Rankings as released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The Tigers are currently at No. 32 in the nation, receiving votes after a 3rd place performance at the SEC Championships in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday.

This is the second time since September 1, 2000 that the Tigers have entered into the National Polls. The first came earlier this season, when the Tigers were ranked at No. 30 after the 4th place finish at the Greater Louisville Classic in September.

The Tigers are back to training as they prepare for the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship on November 9 in Springfield, Missouri