Mizzou men ride four-game winning streak into Tueday

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers welcome No. 21 Texas A&M (17-8) to Columbia for a 6 o’clock tip on Tuesday. With a win, the Tigers would match a season-high five-game winning streak and move to 18-8 on the season, 8-5 (SEC).

Earlier in the season, the Aggies defeated Mizzou, 60-49.

The hot hand for the Tigers, graduate senior guard Kassius Robertson, enters the matchup averaging 16.6 points per contest.

Robertson ranks No. 1 among graduate transfers playing at a higher level and even better, stands fourth amongst all grad transfers across D1. Robertson won back-to-back SEC Player of the Week Honors.

Last time out for the Tigers, Mizzou edged Mississippi State, 89-85. Kevin Puryear came away the hero, scoring a game-winning three-pointer in overtime.

It was also the 3rd annual #RallyForRhyan game and collectively Mizzou Arena raised more than $60,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Tuesday’s game can be watched on ESPNU.















