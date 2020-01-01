Mizzou men's basketball extends win streak to four

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's basketball team extended its win streak to four games behind a record-setting performance from sophomore guard Torrence Watson Monday night, defeating Chicago State, 91-33.

Watson broke out of a shooting slump to set a new Mizzou Arena single-game record with eight three-pointers. His 24 points led all scorers.

Mizzou jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, forcing a Chicago State timeout less than two minutes into the game.

The Tigers continued the onslaught throughout the first half, taking a 45-14 lead into the half.

Guards Dru Smith and Mark Smith added 14 and 13 points, respectively, to close out the big win for the Tigers.

Mizzou got the victory without the help of star big-man Jeremiah Tilmon.

Tilmon sat out Monday's game with a foot injury. He is considered day-to-day.

Coach Cuonzo Martin said after the game he expects Tilmon to be ready for the weekend, as the Tigers travel to Kentucky to open SEC play Saturday at 1 p.m.