Mizzou men's basketball kicks off season against Iowa State

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri’s Men’s Basketball team kicks off its season against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mizzou Arena on Friday night.

For the first time since 2013, the Tigers have sold out season tickets. With 16 home games this season, the team expects to see a full house at each one.

There has been a huge difference in tickets sold this year compared to last.

“Our student tickets doubled from a year ago. We were about 3,000 combo packs a year ago and over 6,000 this year,” said the Executive Associate Athletic Director for Communications Nicholas Joos.

“From a public stand-point, our sales have almost doubled as well,” he said. “We were at a little over 5,000 last year; We’re at 9700 this year.”

15,061 fans can fit in the Mizzou Arena and a total of 15,600 season tickets were sold this year.

Students have also responded more favorably this year than past. 6,028 student packages were sold, which is the most sold since the 2013-2014 season.

Joos said he believes a big reason for the sold tickets is because of the new coach, Cuonzo Martin.

“From the day he was hired, we were outselling season tickets. So since March 20th when we introduced him as our next basketball coach, we’ve been aggressively trying to sell season tickets for this season,” Joos said.

Another reason for the increase is likely due to the players. Joos said people are really excited about the two Porter brothers, Michael and Jontay, and Jeremiah Tilmon being on the team.

The history of Mizzou basketball could also have fans excited.

“Missouri has a great basketball tradition,” Joos said. “This is a place that’s used to winning at basketball at a very high level and the people are excited.”

But fans aren’t the only ones excited. The basketball team is eager about the ticket sales as well.

“It’s exciting for Mizzou to see everybody come together and to cheer the tigers on,” Joos said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere in this building, not only Friday night but throughout the course of this winter. It’s going to be the place to be in Columbia, I can guarantee you that.”

There will still be opportunities for people to get individual tickets throughout the year. Joos said visiting teams could return tickets or students might not show up, which could leave tickets up for grabs.

The game begins at 8 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.