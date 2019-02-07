Mizzou men's basketball looking to hold the Vols closer than prior 87-63 loss

KNOXVILLE - Missouri men's basketball will face off against No. 1 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

The game against Tennessee will be the second time the Tigers face the Vols this season. Their first match up came back in early January. The Tigers came away with the loss in a final score of 87-63. Tennessee is 20-1 overall this season and currently riding a 16-game winning streak.

The Tigers are coming off their 11th victory of the season, a 77-67 win at home against Vanderbilt. The Saturday night victory is only Mizzou's second conference win this season. Sophomore Jeremiah Tilmon posted 19 points during the game with eight rebounds, while senior Jordan Geist had a great all-around performance with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Not only did the Tigers come away with a win on Saturday, but they also came away with $55,000 for pediatric cancer research. Saturday's game was the fourth annual "Rally for Rhyan" game. The tradition began during the 2015-2016 season in honor of Mizzou coaching staff Brad Loos' daughter, Rhyan. At the time, Rhyan was battling pediatric cancer, but she is now cancer free. The money raised during the "Rally for Rhyan" game each year goes toward pediatric cancer research.

Mizzou has gone undefeated in "Rally for Rhyan" games since the tradition began.

Carrying their momentum from the Vanderbilt victory, the Tigers are hoping to hold Tennessee to a tighter scoring game than their previous match up. Tip-off for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.