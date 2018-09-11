Mizzou men's basketball season ends vs. South Carolina

NASHVILLE - The worst season in Mizzou men's basketball history since the 1966-1967 season is finally over as Mizzou dropped its opening game in the SEC Tournament to South Carolina 63-54 Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena. Mizzou came within two points in the second half, but was unable to pull off the upset.

The 2014-15 season marks the first time Mizzou has failed to score 80 points in a season since 1951-52.

Freshman Montaque Gill-Caesar led Mizzou in scoring with 10 points in the loss, while sophomore Johnathan Williams III grabbed 11 rebounds. Redshirt senior Keith Shamburger did not start for the Tigers as a result of an unspecified vitolation of team rules.

Mizzou went on a 7-0 run to close the first half trailing South Carolin by six points, 30-24. With just under nine minutes left in the game, Mizzou came to within two by a score of 39-37.

South Carolina began to pull away after Gill-Caesar's two free throws with 6:42 to go. The Gamecocks would go on an 11-1 run started by Michael Carerra's jumper. Sindarius Thornwell led the Gamecocks in scoring with 18 points in the night while Carerra was second with 12. Williams' three with eight seconds left in the game ended a scoring drought for the Tigers, whose last points had come at 5:58.

Much of Mizzou's scoring issues stemmed from its 36.0 field goal percentage, or 18-of-50. South Carolina comparatively shot 45.7 percent, going 21-of-46. Mizzou had 11 more rebounds than the Gamecocks, but almost half the amount of assists.

This season marked the Mizzou men's basketball team's first under head coach Kim Anderson.