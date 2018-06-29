Mizzou Men's Basketball Team Beats Nicholls State

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team beat Nicholls State 74-54 at Mizzou Arena Friday night.

MU's Alex Oriakhi led the scoring with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Nicholls State. TV networks reported Mizzou's Alex Oriakhi is the first Tiger since Malcolm Thomas in 1983-84 to have double-digit rebounds in 3 straight games.

Overall, Missouri has won 68 consecutive games vs. non-league opposition since the end of the 2005-06 campaign and Head Coach Frank Haith has yet to lose a non-league game in regular season action while at Mizzou.

The Tigers will face Stanford next week in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship.