Mizzou men's basketball to host No. 4 Kentucky

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team will host No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.

Their most recent match-up came back in February of last season. The Tigers dropped the game 87-66 in Lexington. Mizzou saw better luck against Kentucky at home last season, winning 69-60.

Mizzou is going to need some of that luck as Kentucky is coming off a 86-69 win against then No.1 Tennessee. The Wildcats are 21-4 overall this season and 10-2 in SEC play.

The Tigers are bouncing back from a tough 75-65 loss against Ole Miss. Despite the loss, Jordan Geist scored 23 points in the game, and the Tigers will be relying on him in the game against Kentucky.

Mizzou's all-time leading scorer Derrick Chievous will have his jersey retired during a special half-time ceremony Tuesday night.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.