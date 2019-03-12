Mizzou Men's Basketball to take on Georgia in first round of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE - The Missouri men's basketball team is traveling to Nashville to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers are coming off a tough 73-68 loss on Saturday against Ole Miss in their final home game of the season. Despite the loss, four Tigers scored in the double-digits, and freshman Xavier Pinson posted a career-high 20 points.

Mizzou is looking forward to playing Georgia in the tournament, as they still have a fresh memory of their 64-39 win over the Bulldogs last week. The 25-point margin is the largest win Mizzou has had over an SEC opponent this season.

The match up also marked the fewest points Mizzou has allowed in a game since 2015 and the fewest points Georgia has scored in a home game since 1945.

The Tigers are aiming for their fourth win in SEC Tournament play on Wednesday since joining the conference. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.