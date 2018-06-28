Mizzou Men's Basketball Wins Exhibiton Game

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team won their first exhibiton game of the season with an 87-48 victory over Truman State Wednesday night. The Tigers will play one more preseason game, when Central Missouri visits next Monday night.

Frank Haith first appearance at Mizzou arena for a game. Marcus Denmon he had 23 points in 20 minutes. Missouri shot just better than 50 percent from the field and shot 45 percent from three point range.

Redshirt freshman Kadeem green had 11 rebounds. He could provide a lift in the absence of the injured Laurence Bowers.These exhibition games allow the team to adjust to Coach Haith's style of play before the regular season.



"As we move on into our schedule, and some of the other teams that we'll play, we've got to be able to run offense and that's what i was stressing with these guys in the second half because I thought we could play in transition the whole ball game," said Frank Haith, Missouri basketball head coach. "But I really want us to really have some good possessions where we can really learn how to play half court offense.

"He allows the freedom offensively to play up and down, and on the defensive end we will pressure the ball sometimes full court," said Marcus Denmon, Missouri Sr. guard. "We do different uptempo things, but right now we are adapting to playing this style of play, even though it is fast-paced and uptempo game, it's just a little different."

"From a defensive standpoint I thought it was great to see our guys guard an offense that was moving like that and be disciplined because the big thing for us has been discilpine on the defensive end," said Haith.