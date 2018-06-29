Mizzou Men's Golf Claims Second Consecutive Title

COLUMBIA - Missouri Men's Golf made it a perfect two-for-two in spring play as the Tigers shot a 6-under-par 282 to claim a one-shot win over Idaho Tuesday afternoon at the Jackrabbit Invitational just outside of Las Vegas.



The 2011 Jackrabbit Invitational was hosted at the Primm Valley Golf Course in Primm, NV. Nebraska was the defending champion, but the Huskers finished 22 shots behind the victorious Tigers.



Missouri swept the top two spots in the individual standings. Jace Long shot a 5-under-par 67 to snare a two-shot win over teammate Stuart Ballingall. Long shot rounds of 63-69-67--199 to best the 62-70-69--201 of Ballingall.



Freshman Emilio Cuartero tied for 18th with another Tiger, Nick Wilson. Cuartero was a consistent 70-71-73--214 during each round, while Wilson racked up scores of 68-72-74--214.



Will Harrold was Missouri's #5 finisher shooting 72-76-73--221 to tie for 43rd overall.



Drake's Ben Freeman and Idaho's Matt Rawitzer were the top non-Tiger finishers, tying for third with three-round scores of 204.



Idaho finished second at the 14-team event with a 72-hole total of 828. The Vandals gained two shots on Mizzou in the final round, but it wasn't enough to grab the win. UMKC finished third at 846, while Nebraska was fourth at 849.



Mizzou returns to action March 28-29 at the UALR First Tee Classic in Little Rock, Ark. The Tigers will be aiming for their third consecutive victory at that event.