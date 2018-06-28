Mizzou Men's Golf Wraps Up Day One of Big 12 Championship

TRINITY, TX -- Mizzou Men's Golf wrapped up the first day of play at the Big 12 Championships in a tie for eighth place. The Tigers went 312-301 in the first two rounds to sit 37-over-par. Texas A&M (+6) leads the Championship, followed by Oklahoma (+8) and Texas Tech (+12).



Nick Wilson leads the Tigers in 13th place. He is 4-over-par after finishing the first and second rounds with scores of 75 and 73. On the day, Wilson tallied six birdies, and notched two back-to-back in the second round of play. Jace Long is currently tied for 19th place in the tournament as he finished the day 7-over-par scoring 75-76 through two rounds.



Emilio Cuartero will enter the third round in a tie for 34th place as he is currently 12-over-par. Cuartero shot 10-over-par in the first round, and came back to finish the second round just 2-over-par. He tallied five birdies in the second round alone, adding to the two he shot in the morning round.



Freshman Ryan Zech is 14-over-par after the first day of play as he went 80-78 through the first two rounds. Adam Rosenthal finished the day 22-over-par after two rounds of play as well.



The third round of the Big 12 Championships will begin Saturday at 8 a.m.