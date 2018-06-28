Mizzou Mens Golf Wins Third Consecutive Event

COLUMBIA - Columbia - Freshman Jace Long (Dixon, Mo.) led Missouri Golf to its third consecutive victory of the spring season as he shot an even-par 72 to win the 2011 Arkansas-Little Rock First Tee Classic on Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, Ark.

The 2011 First Tee Classic was played at the par-72, 7,326-yard Chenal Country Club.

Missouri (297-289-296--882) entered the final round tied with Southern Mississippi in the team standings, but shot 296 as a team to earn an eight-shot win over Southern Miss (295-291-304--890), Louisville (295-293-302--890), and the host UALR Trojans (291-298-301--890). Long (71-67-72--210) was one of only two players to finish the event under par (-6), bettering Louisville's Justin Dorward (73-71-70--214) by four shots.

The victory was Long's second straight for Head Coach Mark Leroux's club. Long won the Jackrabbit Invitational on March 15 in Las Vegas.

Will Harrold joined Long inside the top 10, shooting a final-round 73 to tie for ninth. Stuart Ballingall was just outside the top 10 with round of 74-73-75--222, tying for 11th. One of the Big 12's youngest teams, Missouri boasted yet another freshman in its top-four scorers as Memphis, Tenn., native Hunter Kraus shot 76-77-77--230 to tie for 49th. Nick Wilson tied for 68th with a three-round 235.

Freshman Emilio Cuartero tied for 49th as well playing as an individual, shooting 78-72-80--230.

Mizzou Golf returns to action at home for the first time this season, hosting the Mizzou Intercollegiate April 4-5 at The Club at Old Hawthorne. The 54-hole event starts on April 4 with 36 holes of play and concludes April 5 with the final round.