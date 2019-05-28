Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Tigers won't compete in this year's NCAA College World Series Tournament. The decision was announced Monday as selections were made for the tournament.
The Tigers finished with a record of 34-22-1. They lost their last 5 games, the final loss coming against Ole Miss on May 22, eliminating them from the SEC tournament.
Missouri has not been to an NCAA baseball tournament since 2012.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Some people whose mission is to save Jefferson City's historic charm is asking for help in the... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK - Chariton County's emergency coordinator, Eric McKenzie, said Monday that the county needs more help with sandbagging efforts in... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARK - Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a missing swimmer Monday who they said did... More >>
in
CHILLICOTHE - People across the state want all of Missourians to join Chillicothe in commemorating history by celebrating Sliced Bread... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Flooding in Jefferson City is forecasted to now crest at 32 feet Tuesday afternoon, according to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One deaf man said he couldn’t hear the tornado sirens when they went off Wednesday night in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard in response to damaging tornadoes and flooding. He signed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fire gutted a truck near mile marker 118 on I-70 Monday afternoon. The conflagration created significant traffic... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – It is now safe to volunteer and help clean-up efforts in Jefferson City. Multiple donations of water,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The end of Smith Hatchery road in Columbia has become a small port where people can travel on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - While Hudson, Dawson and Carson Patrick were away on vacation with their parents, a tornado ripped through... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Flood water is covering some roads in Jefferson City, prompting the Missouri Department of Transportation to issue... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A boil advisory is in effect for part of Columbia following a water main leak Monday. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Tigers won't compete in this year's NCAA College World Series Tournament. The decision was announced Monday as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The annual Memorial Day parade through downtown will go on as scheduled, but under a different name. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Parks and Rec department has started opening its pools for the summer, but there's still a big... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - The Chariton County Emergency Management Agency is organizing sandbagging efforts in Brunswick Monday morning. Residents in need... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's capital city is still piled high with metal, pieces of houses, glass and vegetation after four... More >>
in