Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid

COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Tigers won't compete in this year's NCAA College World Series Tournament. The decision was announced Monday as selections were made for the tournament.

The Tigers finished with a record of 34-22-1. They lost their last 5 games, the final loss coming against Ole Miss on May 22, eliminating them from the SEC tournament.

Missouri has not been to an NCAA baseball tournament since 2012.