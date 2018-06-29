Mizzou Mulls Future of Hearnes Center

COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri basketball fans with fond memories of the former campus gym may want to whip out their cellphone cameras on their next visit to Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports athletic director Mike Alden is considering the "future and the viability" of the 41-year-old Hearnes Center now that the school's men's and women's basketball teams call Mizzou Arena home. Associate athletic director and Mizzou football spokesman Chad Moller told KOMU 8 News that there are no official talks of future plans just yet.

Alden says the field house named for former Gov. Warren Hearnes is expensive to maintain and has high energy costs. He acknowledged the real estate next to Memorial Stadium may have more value as the university modernizes its athletic facilities.

Mizzou Arena opened in 2004. The Hearnes Center remains the home of Missouri's volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling and track and field teams.