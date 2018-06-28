Mizzou Music Fest to Offer Shuttles from KC, STL

COLUMBIA (AP) - An annual music composition festival in Columbia is offering free transportation for a limited number of concert-goers from St. Louis and Kansas City.

The Mizzou International Composers Festival begins July 22 and continues through July 27. Venues include the downtown Missouri Theatre and several concert halls on the University of Missouri campus. Performers include the ensemble Alarm Will Sound.

The 20-person MoX shuttle rides leave for Columbia on Friday and Saturday afternoon and return after the concluding Saturday night concert. Reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis through Friday. Patrons are responsible for their own tickets and any lodging. The St. Louis pick-up point is Mid Rivers Mall in St. Charles County. The Kansas City pickup is the Kauffman Center.

