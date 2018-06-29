Mizzou Named College Baseball Insider Team of the Week

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball team, fresh off of a 4-0 week in which it defeated Nebraska-Omaha and swept defending A-10 Champion Charlotte in a three-game series, has been named College Baseball Insider's (CBI) Central Region Team of the Week, as announced by CBI on Tuesday (March 13). After a 4-0 week, the Tigers are now riding a current six-game win streak.

The series sweep of Charlotte went a long way in helping secure the Tigers' bid as the top team in the Central Region last week as Charlotte is the defending A-10 Champion and was picked to win the league again this season. The series sweep also helped the Tigers enact a little revenge over Charlotte, which took three of four games from the Tigers last season in February, including a 22-7 loss on Sunday.

In all, the Tigers hit .308 as a team last week in the four wins while the pitching staff had a combined ERA of 2.75. In fact, the Tiger pitching staff was dominant in the series sweep of Charlotte as the 49ers came into the series averaging close to six runs per game and Mizzou limited them to just nine runs over the three games. Mizzou is one of just two Big 12 teams this season to not give up more than six runs in a game.