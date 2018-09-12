Mizzou Network Launches

COLUMBIA - The time has arrived! Mizzou Network launched its new Mizzou sports service Thursday morning. The new "network" is an online service that offers free and subscription content for Mizzou sports fans. Any person can get access to exclusive game and player video for $9.95 per month or $79.95 per year.

"We don't really know where the money's going to go," said Mizzou Associate Athletic Director of Strategic Communications Andrew Grinch.

"We're in the early stages of something that can turn into something huge. The money collected from subscribers may go towards new equpment or facilities to continue providing quality MIzzou sports programs.

Viewers will be able to watch one-on-one interviews with athletes, coaches, and athletic department officials. Game previews, highlights, and reactions to games are even more features for Mizzou Network. Premium subscribers can watch live-streams of Mizzou's Olympic sports like softball, baseball, wrestling to name a few.

Grinch and many others put in endless hours to keep Tiger fans happy.

Leading anchor for MIzzou Network's programming, Ben Arnet, grew up in Columbia for most of his life.

"I really think Mizzou fans from all over the country are going to enjoy the kind of interesting, insightful content we post," said Arnet. "I grew up loving the Tigers and now I get to cover the entire athletic program; I'm loving it!"

Mizzou Network is availble on many different platforms. You can access content from laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Arnet and Grinch both say they don't know exactly what to expect for the next month, six months, or year but they are both excited for what's to come.

Grinch said, "Although the site just launched today, we're already getting good feedback and our first few subscriptions."

Check out Mizzou Network here.