Mizzou OL Suffers Two Injuries During Practice

COLUMBIA -- Two members of the Mizzou offensive lineare dealing with injuries from the first week of camp.

Jefferson City native Travis Ruth has been diagnosed with a torn left triceps tendon. The senior offensive lineman is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday with his rehabilitation set to start soon after that. Ruth was the projected starter at left guard, after starting much of the 2011 season at center.



Redshirt freshman OL Taylor Chappell has been diagnosed with an ACL tear in his left knee. The Texas native will require surgery, which will come in the next two weeks. Chappell began camp listed at No. 2 on the depth chart at right tackle, but was taking the majority of practice snaps with the #1 offensive unit, due to the injury of projected starter Justin Britt.

Justin Britt, who has been out with a foot injury since fall practices began, is expected to return to the field sometime during fall camp.



Mizzou Head Athletic Trainer Rex Sharp said that he isn't labeling either of these as season-ending necessarily, but that there is no time table on a return, with a hope of getting them back before the end of the season.