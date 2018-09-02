Mizzou Picks Up Third Straight Morning Game Time

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers will play their third straight early morning game on Saturday, November 10. The Southeastern Conference announced coverage against Tennessee will air on the SEC Network at 11:21 a.m. (central time). Fans will need to check their local listings to see who has picked up the syndicated rights in their area for the SEC Network broadcast games.

The Tigers picked up its first SEC win on Saturday against Kentucky while the Volunteers are still searching for their first conference win of the season. Tennessee and Kentucky are the only two teams left in the SEC East without a win against a SEC opponent.

Tennessee will be the final opponent Mizzou will face from the East but will close out the regular season with a conference game at Texas A&M. The Volunteers play non-conference opponent Troy this week but face both Vanderbilt and Kentucky after Mizzou.