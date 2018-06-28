Mizzou Players React to Michael Sam's Announcement

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football player Michael Sam told ESPN's Outside the Lines in a recorded segment that aired Sunday, he is gay. Sam told ESPN that he told the team this past August and "they supported me." Several teammates took to Twitter Sunday reacting to Sam's announcement.

"We knew of his status for 5 years and not one team member, coach, or staff member said anything says a lot about our family atmosphere"

— Donovan Bonner (@ElTorroOcho) February 9, 2014

Congrats @MichaelSam52 for making your announcement. I support you and wish you luck in life and in the NFL. See you on sundays! #onemizzou — kony montoy ealy (@EalyKony) February 10, 2014

Is it really that big of a deal? You can either play big time football or you can't... And THIS GUY Michael Sam can ball! #OneMizzou — Bud Sasser (@budsasser21) February 10, 2014



"Much Respect for Mike Sam #1Mizzou" — Henry Josey (@I_AM_HJOSEY20) February 9, 2014

"We are a FAMILY. And we support all of our players. Nothing changes." — Kentrell Brothers (@Kentrell_Mizzou) February 9, 2014

"It takes a lot of courage to do what he did. And we are behind him all the way." — Kentrell Brothers (@Kentrell_Mizzou) February 9, 2014

Proud of my friend @MikeSamFootball takes a lot for what he just did!! #nothingchanges — Evan Boehm 7?7? (@BIGboehmTHEORY) February 10, 2014



Proud to be part of a university that shows so much support to news like that! Speaks volumes about Mizzou's values! #OneMizzou — Andrew Baggett (@ABaggett99) February 10, 2014



"Who are we 2 judge" — Darvin (@DarvinRuise12) February 9, 2014

"Who are we to judge a man created in Gods image." — Russell Hansbrough (@imthatnike) February 9, 2014

"#onemizzou proud of you Michael Sam!" — Matt White (@M_White17) February 9, 2014

