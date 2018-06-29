Mizzou Powers Past Ontario

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball team overpowered Ontario, 22-2, in an exhibition game on Saturday at Taylor Stadium.

Mizzou scored four runs in the first three innings to take control of the game. Jeff Kline started for the Tigers and surrendered just one run unearned run on one hit in three innings of work.



Freshmen pitchers Ryan Yuengel, John Miles, Brandon Platts, and Brett Graves rounded out the 12-inning exhibition for the Tigers.

Yuengel pitched two scoreless innings, while the Tigers added onto their lead with a two RBI single by Drew Carlilie in the ninth inning.

Miles threw a scoreless 10th highlighted by a double play on a line drive to second base. Ivory added another run for the Tigers on a RBI double in the bottom of the 10th.

Platts gave up a run in the top of the 11th, but got defensive help from a terrific play by shortstop.

The win for the Tigers puts Mizzou at 1-0 heading into next weekend's two-game home series against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a benefit series for the Joplin Little League.