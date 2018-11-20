Mizzou Prepares for Winter Commencement

COLUMBIA (AP) - More than 2,300 students expect to receive their diplomas at the University of Missouri's winter commencement exercises this weekend in Columbia.

The university expects to issue nearly 1,900 bachelor's degrees and more than 150 doctorates. Another 300 students are receiving degrees from online programs. Graduation ceremonies are set to begin Friday.

Lawyer Larry McMullen will receive an honorary degree at an honors commencement ceremony Saturday. Speakers at the individual graduation ceremonies to be held by each school and college at MU include former two-sport star Phil Bradley, now an assistant softball coach; and former Missouri poet laureate Walter Bargen.