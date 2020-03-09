Mizzou prepares to award its first Nobel scholarships

18 hours 36 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2020 Mar 8, 2020 Sunday, March 08, 2020 7:32:00 AM CDT March 08, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Maddie Hawes, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Historic Jesse Hall greets visitors and serves as a symbol of University of Missouri pride.

COLUMBIA, MO - Officials at the University of Missouri (Mizzou) announced that they have selected 20 students to award this year's first Nobel scholarships. This doubles as a celebration for surpassing the University's target fundraising goal for the $1.3 billion campaign "Mizzou: Our Time to Lead." These recipients will be among the 3,092 who received the award in the past.

The scholarships are entirely funded by donations, and as of March 5, the campaign has raised $1,342,122,373 through gifts of all sizes since the campaign began on July 1, 2011. George P. Smith, the first Nobel Prize winner at Mizzou, and his spouse Marjorie Sable, professor emerita and director of the MU School of Social Work. Smith, a Curators Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, founded the fund in March 2019. They decided to donate the prize money to support students in the College of Arts and Science thus starting the Missouri Nobel Scholarship fund. Pat Okker, dean of the College of Arts and Science, was thrilled to see their enthusiasm for the cause. 

“Their gift speaks to the commitment of the Mizzou community,” Okker said.  “Donating the Nobel Prize money shows a deep commitment to student success, one that will have ripple effects for years to come.” 

Students in the past have put the prize money towards various opportunities to advance their knowledge and skill in their area of interest. Hannah Shupert, one of the scholarship's inaugural recipients said her prize money allowed her to pursue opportunities that were once considered out of budget. 

"This scholarship is a generous gift that will allow me to take advantage of unique opportunities available at Mizzou that otherwise would not have been financially attainable," Shupert said. "[For example,] the chance to study abroad and become acquainted with cultures around the world."

A capital priority to the campaign and the University of Missouri Board of Curators  is a fundraising effort to support the NextGen Precision Health Institute. So far Mizzou has raised $20.5 million for the building, which will host researchers and industry partners collaborating on precision health solutions for Missouri.

 

