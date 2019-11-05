Mizzou professor to speak in favor of potential vaping restrictions at City Council

COLUMBIA - City Council will be hearing from a local Columbia man on a temporary city wide ban of flavored e-cigarettes/tobacco products tonight.

Kevin Everett is the Associate Professor at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. He will be speaking in favor of the ban tonight.

"I think there is a lot of hope that we can develop a nicotine delivery product that gets people off of smoking cigarettes," Everett said. "But we don't want to do that at the expense of addicting a whole new generation onto the product."

According to a CNBC article, flavors like mint and menthol, the two flavors that have yet to be banned from retail stores, "represent about 80% of Juul’s roughly $3.3 billion in sales over the past year". The ordinance will look to place a temporary ban on these two popular flavors.

Isaiah Blood, a senior at the University of Missouri, first tried the flavored vape cartridges in high school.

"I think it would be a little irrational now that we don't know everything about vapes nowadays," Blood said. "What they're going to cause to people 20 years down the road, I don't know what's going to happen to me."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "1,888 cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) have been reported to CDC from 49 states the District of Columbia, and 1 U.S. territory. Thirty-seven deaths have been confirmed in 24 states".

Mahree Fuller Skala, chair of Columbia/Boone County Board of Health, asked on behalf of the board to ban the sale in a letter which was sent to City Council last month.

"Several states and many local governments have implemented restrictions on flavored products," wrote Skala. "The federal government has announced the intent to ban all non-tobacco e-cigarette flavors."

City Council will hear from Everett during the meeting at 7 p.m.