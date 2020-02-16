Mizzou pulls off the upset over high ranking Auburn

COLUMBIA — Craziness in Columbia saw Tiger tails thrown from the stands, an Auburn player ejected, and a technical foul on a coach. When the dust settled it was Missouri pulling off the 85-73 upset against the 11th ranked team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers.

Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith scored 28 points each, leading the way for Missouri. Kobe Brown also has a solid outing with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Tigers' shooting performance was a huge difference maker. Missouri out-shot Auburn from the field and the free throw line. Missouri shot a stellar 54 percent from deep compared to just six percent from Auburn, a team that is typically consistent from the three-point line.

One strong point for Auburn was the play of Austin Wiley, who scored 22 points and picked up 10 rebounds.

Tensions hit a high point in Mizzou Arena when Auburn's Devan Cambridge stepped on Javon Pickett's leg and was ejected.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, a typically animated figure on the sidelines, also got himself in trouble in Saturday's game. Pearl picked up a technical foul with just under eight minutes to go in the second half.

The victory is Missouri's second win in three games and will likely shake up the AP top 25 rankings after the team toppled the 11th ranked team in the country.

Missouri will hope to keep the momentum from this victory going when they take on Ole Miss Tuesday night.